A bend with an 85km/h speed advisory sign near the Rangitaiki Plains end of the State Highway 5 zone where the speed limit will drop from 100km/h to 80km/h from February 18. Photo / Doug Laing

National highways agency Waka Kotahi NZTA will have to remove some of its curve warning signage on the Napier-Taupō Highway, because it advises speeds higher than an 80km/h limit that comes into force next month.

At least seven bends on the sector of State Highway 5 between Esk Valley and the Rangitaiki Plains, including at least four in a 3km "High Crash Area" where a truck and car collided last week, have signs advising travel on the bends is safe up to 85km/h.

But from February 18 that will be above the new limits, lowered from the current 100km/h, that were announced last month.

Waka Kotahi staff say the 85km/h signs will be removed, but associated "chevron bars" signage will remain in place, as will other signs on the highway with speed advisories, ranging from 35km/h to 75km/h.

They say new speed limit signs will be put up on the road at each end of the sector, and there will be improved township signage at Te Pōhue and Te Hāroto.

Waka Kotahi NZTA expects all new signs will be in place and any associated works will be completed by February 18.

The decision to lower the limits came after a period of public consultation last year, but the December announcement sparked public concerns that the submissions were ignored, with the lack of a plan in place for upgrading the highway and improved maintenance.

Concern included that of the Hastings District Council through Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst, and residents in the Te Pohue-Te Haroto area have invited officials to a public meeting.