Anzac Day services in Hawke's Bay: The full list

Hawke's Bay Hospital Lead Chaplain Reverend Barbara Walker will be performing her last Anzac services this weekend. Photo / Warren Buckland

This year's Anzac service looms as a special one for a long-standing Hawke's Bay reverend, as the last she will hold before retiring.

After public Anzac services were cancelled last year due to the Covid-19 lockdown and many took to livestreams, standing at dawn, or having a home service, public services are back around the region this Sunday April 25.

Hawke's Bay DHB lead hospital chaplain reverend Barbara Walker QSO said this year's service will be "extra special" for those who missed out on paying their respects last year, as well as for herself personally, as it will be the last Anzac service she presides over before retiring later in the year.

Hawke's Bay Fallen Soldiers' Memorial Hospital was officially opened by the Minister of Health, Hon. JA Young on Anzac Day April 25 1928 and since then, as the official war memorial for Hastings, has hosted a public Anzac ceremony each year.

"As the only Fallen Soldiers' Memorial Hospital in New Zealand, it has been a privilege and honour to be involved in facilitating these Anzac Day services with the DHB for the past 12 years," Walker said.

"Each service is always well attended, poignant and special, though last year because of lockdown it was even more unique because we conducted the service over the intercom in the hospital."

This years' service outside the hospital's chapel will include guest speakers from the New Zealand Army and DHB chief executive Keriana Brooking, a special tribute to nurses, and a performance by the Salvation Army Band and Hawke's Bay Prima Volta Charitable Trust members.

There will also be special involvement by Clubs Hastings RSA, Girl Guide representatives and a flyover by the Hawke's Bay East Coast Aero Club.

After the service guests are invited to light a remembrance candle in the chapel, or place a poppy on the altar.

Clubs Hastings (which incorporates the Hastings RSA) CEO Jackie Wells said they are expecting a "huge" turnout at Hastings district services.

"I think with the amount of response we got last year with standing at your gate, it showed the peoples support for Anzac day itself."

They can get up to 2500 plus people at the Hastings dawn service, she said.

She said for those who were unable to attend public services last year it was "horrible" so they will be "rapt" being able to come back this year.

"Once you've attended one Anzac service you just want to keep going, they're just fantastic and so heartwarming to all of the people who did lose their lives."

She also wanted to emphasise that despite the public holiday being Mondayised, Anzac services are on the Sunday.

Hawke's Bay ANZAC services

Central Hawke's Bay

Waipukurau dawn service, 5.45am, assemble in the Car Park at the rear of the Memorial Hall, River Terrace, Waipukurau for service at 6am at the War Memorial Cenotaph

Otane dawn service, 5.45am, Hall Cenotaph, Higginson St

Porangahau dawn service, 5.45, Abercromby St Hall

Hatuma, 9am, Hatuma Rd Memorial

Ongaonga, 9am, Cenotaph, Bridge St

Tikokino, 9am, Hall Cenotaph, Owen St

Omakere, 9am, Church Hall, Pourerere Rd

Elsthorpe, 9am, Church Cenotaph, Kenderdine Rd

Takapau, 10am, Cenotaph

Waipawa, 10.45am, assemble at the CHB Municipal Theatre on Kenilworth St for Civic Service at 11am, then march to Memorial Clock Tower Cenotaph

Hastings District

Hastings dawn service, 5.30am, Hastings Civic Square Cenotaph

Waimārama, 6.30am, Memorial Hall

9am, Havelock North Cenotaph

Clive, 9.30am, St Francis Church

Maraekakaho Hall, 9.30am

Hastings, 10am, Hawke's Bay Fallen Soldiers Memorial Hospital

Napier

Dawn service, 6am, Napier Soundshell

Taradale dawn service, 6am, Lone Pine Cemetery, Puketapu Rd

Taradale Clock Tower service, 9am, march from Taradale Paper Plus to Clock Tower at 8.45

Eskdale church service, 9am, Eskdale Church

Civic service, 11am, Memorial Square, 10.35am assemble corner of Dalton and Emerson St, 10.50am march to Memorial Square, 11am light refreshments at Napier RSA

Wairoa

Mahia dawn service, 5.30am, Kaiuku Marae, East Coast Rd

9.30am, Taihoa Marae, State Highway 2

Frasertown, 9.30am, Carroll St

Wairoa Civic Service, 11am, Wairoa War Memorial