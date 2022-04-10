We took a sneak peek at the theatre, which has a waterfall curtain. Photo / Leanne Warr

We took a sneak peek at the theatre, which has a waterfall curtain. Photo / Leanne Warr

Dannevirke's Regent Cinema is gearing up toward re-opening and Alex-Stephanie and Alison Amboy couldn't be more excited about it.

The sisters, who grew up in the apartment above the cinema, had been keen to refurbish the cinema, which closed in 2012.

It was the third oldest provincial cinema in the country and had a category two heritage building status.

Alex-Stephanie said she wanted to ensure the theatre kept much of its original design.

"We all love the history of it, but I wanted it to be its true self. I didn't want it to be different where it would lose its originality."

With the help of the Moviefest Charitable Trust trustee and documentary film-maker Graeme Moffat, the sisters have finally seen their dream come to fruition with the grand opening set for April 23 and 24.

Alison and Alex-Stephanie Amboy in the refurbished lobby which includes a small museum showcasing the history of the theatre. Photo / Leanne Warr

A small museum, with displays showcasing some of the history of the cinema, would also be a feature of the refurbished theatre.

Alex-Stephanie said it would be a good opportunity for the community to remember the history of the cinema, which opened in 1919 as the Arcadia.

The Art Deco building was a recognisable part of High St in Dannevirke.

"It's a significant [part] of our community and we hope to influence other towns as well to take pride in what they have."

She said they were part of a region that celebrates Art Deco with summer and winter festivals.

"It's nice to just branch it out a little bit."

The refurbishment has taken a little time and some help both financially and in terms of technical expertise.

The cinema's projection and sound system had been completely replaced with a digital system including Dolby surround sound and was as good as any other cinema in the country, especially with its nine-metre wide Cinemascope screen.

Alex-Stephanie said Moffat had been instrumental in much of the technical work required.

Alex-Stephanie, left, and Alison are counting the days until the grand reopening. Photo / Leanne Warr

"He's done a good job of getting it out how it was. He's done a lot on the technical side. His being in the film industry has helped us a lot as well, with the history of film."

They'd needed not only the financial backing but also the experience in the history of filmmaking, which Moffat was able to provide.

The sisters were grateful for the help from the community, especially from the building's owner who had helped with getting the power on and the refurbishment of the bathrooms and the floors, and those who had helped get the word out on the crowdfunding campaign to raise the money needed.

They'd also had volunteers come in to help with some of the work to clean and give the theatre a fresh look.

They can't wait for the grand reopening in which they hope to recall the early days of the cinema with a theme similar to The Great Gatsby.

"We want to capture that moment again."

The plan for the event was to show a short film that was first released at a World Expo in Japan in 1970.

Called This is New Zealand and directed by Hugh Macdonald, it featured New Zealand scenery.

The grand reopening will also include special guests known in the film industry.

After the cinema reopens, the sisters were planning for the future, hoping to show classic films or organising film festivals for upcoming artists and filmmakers.

Tickets will be available from The Neat Company, 119 High Street, Embathe Soaps, 80 High Street, Dannevirke Pharmacy, 51 High Street, Native Wood Crafting, 5 London Street, and also online via the Regent Cinema Facebook page at facebook.com/DvkRegentTheatre/posts/2275998365897518 where the new online cinema ticketing system is linked.