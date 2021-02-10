Ancient skills on display at festival

Halvar, also known as Mark Brooke, demonstrates traditional horn blowing. Photos / Sue Emeny

Norsewood's Viking Festival attracts people from all over New Zealand who have an interest in the Scandinavian culture, some bringing with them ancient skills.

Among them were friends Richard Lees from Auckland and Andrea Goodliffe from Tauranga who turn wood on an ancient lathe.

The lathe, made from scratch by Richard, is powered by a foot pedal.

"These lathes date back thousands of years and were still in use well into the 1800s."

Richard said he was self-taught at using the lathe and is passing the skill on to Andrea.

One of a number of traditional horn blowers at the festival was Mark Brooke, also from Auckland, who is known as Halvar at Viking gatherings.

He is a member of the New Zealand Norsemen, one of the oldest Viking groups in the country.

He takes part in Maori Wars re-enactments and it was through the people he met at these events that he became interested in the Viking culture because of his Swedish ancestry.

"I joined the Norsemen and bought a helmet and a sword and was given a shield boss to make myself a shield. The man who gave it to me said he liked the look of me and that I would make a good Viking."

Halvar said there were a few Viking gatherings in New Zealand, some at Cambridge and the Norsemen also take part in the Waipu Games and the Highland Games in Auckland.

"We also have our own camps so that we can try out our gear."

Delann Dalley from Blenheim with her Fjord horse three-year-old Nils.

Travelling up from Blenheim were Colin and Delann Dalley from Wairau Fjord New Zealand Stud who brought along their three-year-old Fjord gelding Nils.

The couple brought Nils to the festival last year but this time he was able to take part in some of the events.

"He took it all in his stride, the only thing he reacted to was a flag fluttering," Colin said.

Nils is accustomed to pulling a carriage but had not taken part in the horse events.

"These horses have beautiful temperaments, you can do anything with them," Delann said.

Nils was unfazed by the 13-hour journey to Dannevirke in his float, although they did stop along the way.

She said there were only 45 Fjord horses in New Zealand and they owned four of them.