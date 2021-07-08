An edible journey at Napier's St Patrick's School

Designer Katherine Bertram works with St Patrick's School Year 8 students Jyde Low (left) and Tom Mayer.

NC140721StPatsWOW.JPG

With the prospect of the 2021 Edible Fashion Awards looming large on the school curriculum, September sees 'curtain up' for this spectacular show – classrooms throughout Hawke's Bay are buzzing with edible-inspired creativity.

Recognised as a celebration of our region's rich connection to food, since its inception in 2006 the wearable art event has generated innovative ideas and sparked the creativity of young and old alike.

Recent years have seen an increased spawning of ingenuity in the expanding list of entries. There is no question Edible is a showstopper, attracting loyal locals and beginning to make ripples beyond Hawke's Bay. Last year's show saw the largest audience in the Opera House at Toitoi since the venue's reopening in March 2020.

"While the adult and senior designs are often the most awe-inspiring, it is the potential to inspire young people and families taking part that gives the event its heart," says event director Kelie Jensen.

"Every year we have new schools participating. For the designers, being exposed to the overall concept and sharing in the experience on stage is incredibly exciting and rewarding. Younger entrants are often in awe of the ingenuity they see in the senior designs and that experience can plant a seed."

"Designers making decisions about materials they want to use will put a call out at school. The following week will see an abundance of milk bottles, bread tags or other requested items – the whole school community gets on board."

The Designers in Schools programme plays a vital part in the overall Edible concept and earlier this year Kelie brought together a focus group of experienced designers to brainstorm its future development.

"Much of the impact of that work will not see light until later this year, but the potential is incredibly exciting. We have designers on board who are at the pinnacle – three are past Edible Supreme-Award winners and others, such as Kate MacKenzie and Wellington-based Fifi Colston have judged the event.

"Several have had great success on the World of WearableArt (WOW) stage. These are cutting-edge, celebrated Aotearoa designers, many living here in Hawke's Bay, working directly with young people in our schools. This is truly a wonderful opportunity for them."

Teacher Karina Campbell from St Patrick's School says having designer Katherine Bertram in the school working with students has been invaluable.

"Katherine is amazing. I am learning so much from her and I know the students are too. The kids have these incredible ideas for their designs and the materials they want to use, but Katherine's experience with actually constructing a design and her ability to ask questions and help find solutions that the students are capable of implementing themselves has been so helpful."

Entries for the Edible Fashion Awards are now open. In addition to school entries, the event also attracts individual entries from age 5 to adult. With seven weeks to go before designs are judged, there is plenty of time to create your masterpiece.

The Nurture Category introduced in 2019 encourages family entries and there is no limit on the amount of adult help – it is a perfect project for kids and parents or grandparents wanting to have some fun and get creative together these school holidays.

■ For more information or to register your intent to enter by Monday, July 26, visit ediblefashionawards.co.nz.