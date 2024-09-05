Advertisement
America’s Cup nationwide tour: Hawke’s Bay schoolkids and young sailors get a glimpse of coveted silverware

Hawkes Bay Today
3 mins to read
A lightning strike during Team NZ’s race against Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli brought an early end to proceedings on day five of the Louis Vuitton Cup challenger series. Video / Three

As excitement continues to build for the 37th America’s Cup, a cohort of lucky Hawke’s Bay students and budding sailors got a glimpse of some very special silverware before it heads off to be claimed by the Kiwis again ... hopefully.

The coveted Auld Mug made a quick pit stop in Hawke’s Bay this week for its 4500km journey around the country as part of the Toyota Kiwi Cup Tour.

Touted as the oldest international sporting trophy in the world, the grand silver icon will travel to 40 destinations before joining racers at the event currently being held off the Catalonian coast.

Port Ahuriri School in Napier was the first to welcome the cup on Wednesday with a waiata and haka before students learned of its illustrious history and the special significance it holds for New Zealand.

Kids at Port Ahuriri School in Napier got a glimpse of the Auld Mug on Wednesday. Photo / Suellen Hurling / Live Sail Die
Sarah Wiblin, general manager of the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron, said the America’s Cup was a symbol of sailing success and Kiwi success.

“It clearly demonstrates how our Island nation at the bottom of the world has the ability to take on the biggest opponents across the globe and win,” she said.

“Emirates Team New Zealand is proof little can beat big. We thought that’s a story worth sharing.”

Students took photos with the 1.1-metre-tall cup and wrote messages of support on a sail that will be transported to Barcelona ahead of the Kiwis’ America’s Cup defence.

There was also a post box made out of the top of an AC75 mast for messages to be posted for the team.

After a stop at Hawke’s Bay Toyota, the cup also made its way to the Napier Sailing Club, where some of the young sailors who will represent Napier at the Toyota Kiwi Cup Regatta were able to see it.

A volunteer driving the cup on its journey said the squadron was impressed to meet older fans who still had their yellow support jerseys from 1995.

They also met one gentleman who had collected all NZ Post-issued stamps related to the America’s Cup.

“Their passion and support is great.”

Kids at Port Ahuriri School in Napier sign a flag for the NZ America's Cup team. Photo / Suellen Hurling / Live Sail Die
There’s hope the NZ team can continue to gain momentum as their overseas campaign progresses.

The Louis Vuitton Cup challenger series is currently taking place. A lightning strike during Team New Zealand’s race against Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli brought an early end to proceedings on day five with the Kiwis taking their first loss of the round-robins.

The Auld Mug will continue to travel across New Zealand in the coming weeks, with dates and locations available at kiwi cup.co.nz/tour.

