Sarah Wiblin, general manager of the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron, said the America’s Cup was a symbol of sailing success and Kiwi success.

“It clearly demonstrates how our Island nation at the bottom of the world has the ability to take on the biggest opponents across the globe and win,” she said.

“Emirates Team New Zealand is proof little can beat big. We thought that’s a story worth sharing.”

Students took photos with the 1.1-metre-tall cup and wrote messages of support on a sail that will be transported to Barcelona ahead of the Kiwis’ America’s Cup defence.

There was also a post box made out of the top of an AC75 mast for messages to be posted for the team.

After a stop at Hawke’s Bay Toyota, the cup also made its way to the Napier Sailing Club, where some of the young sailors who will represent Napier at the Toyota Kiwi Cup Regatta were able to see it.

A volunteer driving the cup on its journey said the squadron was impressed to meet older fans who still had their yellow support jerseys from 1995.

They also met one gentleman who had collected all NZ Post-issued stamps related to the America’s Cup.

“Their passion and support is great.”

Kids at Port Ahuriri School in Napier sign a flag for the NZ America's Cup team. Photo / Suellen Hurling / Live Sail Die

There’s hope the NZ team can continue to gain momentum as their overseas campaign progresses.

The Louis Vuitton Cup challenger series is currently taking place. A lightning strike during Team New Zealand’s race against Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli brought an early end to proceedings on day five with the Kiwis taking their first loss of the round-robins.

The Auld Mug will continue to travel across New Zealand in the coming weeks, with dates and locations available at kiwi cup.co.nz/tour.