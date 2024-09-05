As excitement continues to build for the 37th America’s Cup, a cohort of lucky Hawke’s Bay students and budding sailors got a glimpse of some very special silverware before it heads off to be claimed by the Kiwis again ... hopefully.
The coveted Auld Mug made a quick pit stop in Hawke’s Bay this week for its 4500km journey around the country as part of the Toyota Kiwi Cup Tour.
Touted as the oldest international sporting trophy in the world, the grand silver icon will travel to 40 destinations before joining racers at the event currently being held off the Catalonian coast.
Port Ahuriri School in Napier was the first to welcome the cup on Wednesday with a waiata and haka before students learned of its illustrious history and the special significance it holds for New Zealand.