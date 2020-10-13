Allen twins' sibling rivalry feature for North Island blokart champs

Twins Jess and Lucas Allen will be going up against each other at the North Island Blokart Champs. Mum Kirsten is an official race starter.

Twins Lucas and Jess Allen will be going up against each other at the North Island Blokart Champs in Napier over the weekend of November 7 and 8. Not only that, but um Kirsten will be starting their races.

Kirsten used to go to watch them race at the Napier Blokart Park on Sunday afternoons but eventually decided "if you can't beat em join em" and has been the official race starter for just over a month now.

Lucas started blokarting only in February after Taradale High School teacher Nathan Monk advertised it as a sport on Wednesdays after school.

It wasn't long before twin sister Jess from Napier Girls' High had a go and got hooked as well.

She also encouraged one of her friends and they have joined around 16 others from a range of high schools learning to sail and race blokarts at the Higgins Blokart Park off Prebensen Drive.

Most juniors hire one of the club blokarts to learn to race but Lucas bought a secondhand one a few months ago.

Now Jess is also on the lookout for a good secondhand kart to race in the North Island event, with both excited the track is being extended to twice its length over the next few weeks.

Visitors are welcome to come and watch Blokart racing on Sundays from 1-3pm or have a go themselves between noon-1pm on Sundays from November 16. Corporate inquiries can be made through www.blokarthb.co.nz