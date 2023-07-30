All ages gather for native planting in memory of Des Ratima

The Ratima whānau and Biodiversity Hawke's Bay hosted the planting of natives in memory of Hawke's Bay kaumātua and advocate Des Ratima. Photo / Ian Cooper

A site featuring native planting was established as a living memorial for Hawke’s Bay kaumātua Des Ratima over the weekend.

Desma Kemp Ratima, ONZM, JP, known to most as Des, died aged 69 in 2021.

He served with the New Zealand Army for nearly 20 years before he went on to become a member of the HBDHB Māori Relationship Board and Ahuriri District Health Board, dedicating his life to helping others and uplifting his community.

Ratima received the Queen’s honour of Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit (ONZM) in 2018 for services to Māori and became a Justice of the Peace in 2016.

Seven-year-old Whetū Hawaikirangi with Kathryn Young. Photo / Ian Cooper

Late in 2018, he received the honour of being named Hawke’s Bay Business Leader of the Year.

Ratima was a founding member of Biodiversity Hawke’s Bay, which received partial funding late last year from the Te Uru Rākau NZ Forest Service’s Matariki Tu Rākau programme to make a memorial garden.

Te Kaha Hawaikirangi with 3-year-old son Mākoha, from Waiohiki. Photo / Ian Cooper

Hastings District Council, Hawke’s Bay Regional Council, QEII Trust, environmental contractor Habitat BPM and local forest restoration company Fresh Air Forests also contributed their support.

The planting of the native memorial garden took place on Saturday at Te Ara Kahikatea in Whakatu, near Te Karamū Stream, led by the Ratima whānau and Biodiversity Hawke’s Bay.

Plants chosen included white kākābeak, kōwhai, toi, kahikatea-dominant mixed plantings and mountain flaxes.