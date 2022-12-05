Albi & The Wolves are playing at the Spaceship in Hastings on Friday. Photo / Supplied

Albi & The Wolves are back on Friday, December 9, playing at the Spaceship, 114 Karamu Rd North, Hastings, from 8pm.

The gig is part of a string of sizzling shows throughout New Zealand after the band had a smashing month playing 14 dates all over Australia.

The award-winning indie folk/Americana trio have honed their stage and songwriting skills in the past two years and have a stack of new songs to share with old and new fans alike.

If you are unfamiliar with Albi & The Wolves, they consist of acoustic guitar, electric violin, double bass, a stomp and three voices. The proud albino frontman is Chris Dent, aka Albi, a showman and soulful vocalist, and he’s joined by virtuoso players Pascal Roggen and Micheal Young on violin and double bass.

They’ve spent two months of the year touring so far and that doesn’t include individual shows, so this may make 2022 the band’s busiest year to date! One of those was their Australian stint mentioned above, the other was hitting 21 rural towns with the support of Arts On Tour in May.

This hard-working outfit has also spent more than a month working on an upcoming project they are excited to announce in the new year.

The name Albi & The Wolves comes from a nickname Chris picked up in school as he has albinism, a feature everyone is proud of. The quirky trio celebrate this, and each band member’s individuality, through their stories, songs, and musical influences.

From pub parties to dynamic and contemporary folk, the band has come a long way in its eight-year lifespan. See for yourself on Friday at the Spaceship.