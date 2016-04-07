Airport performance is really taking off

Passenger numbers at Hawke's Bay Airport are up, with 32,500 more in the first half year ending December 31.

There were 32,500 more passengers using the aiport in the first half year ending December 31 than over the same period the year before. The 13.5 per cent jump in passenger numbers were also 11.3 per cent above at 270,511.

The recently released Hawke's Bay Airport Interim Report exceeded the company's projections across passenger numbers, revenue and profitability, Hawke's Bay Airport Company chairman Tony Porter said.

New airline services to the region, combined with increased income from landing charges, car parking and reduced operating costs, all contributed to the continued strong growth of the company.

Total revenue of $2,519,047 was 3.6 per cent above budget while profit after tax at $645,294 was 1.2 per cent above budget and increased by $23,809 on the same period the year before.