Police responded to reports of an aggravated robbery at a Railway Rd commercial address on Tuesday morning. Photo / Warren Buckland

Detectives are investigating an aggravated robbery of a Hastings dairy.

Police were called to the Railway Road Mini Market, on Railway Rd Hastings, late Tuesday morning.

A spokesperson for police said the offender took items and fled the scene. Police did not confirm whether a weapon was used.