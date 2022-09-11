Hawke's Bat Harley MC Spring Run fundraiser for teens with cancer back in 2019 before Covid restrictions put a hold on the group fundraiser. Photo / Paul Taylor

The Spring Run is an annual event Hawke's Bay Harley MC (HBHMC) holds to fundraise for The Acorn Project.

The Acorn Project is a not-for-profit organisation providing face-to-face support to young people living with cancer.

HBHMC president Rickie Joe said The Acorn Project is a charity dear to the motorcycle club's heart.

"We have had members' families who have been through this process and what Kerrie Waby does is absolutely amazing."

Kerrie Waby founded The Acorn Project Hawke's Bay after the CanTeen organisation closed.

The Spring Run motorcycle ride started in 2009, and the HB club has been raising money for teens with cancer ever since.

"First, we fundraised for CanTeen, then when they closed the doors, we followed Kerrie to The Acorn Project, and we have been fundraising every spring," Rickie said.

Rickie said the ride usually brings out 250 to 350 motorcycles, and probably a third of them will have pillion passengers.

"We expect to see around 400 people on the day."

After Covid stopped the 2020 and 2021 rides, the club hopes this will be its third time lucky and the event will go off without a hitch.

On September 24, hundreds of motorcycles and enthusiasts will meet at the Hawke's Bay Racecourse to kick off a day-long Mystery Ride. It will cost each rider and passenger $20.

On the day, registration will start at 9am, stands will be up by 11am, and the bikes will be off.

"Everyone is welcome to come down in the morning before the run starts and walk around and take a look at the bikes," Rickie said.

No Harley needed; Rickie said all motorbikes are welcome to participate in the Spring Run.

The day will include stops on the Mystery Ride, with hot food available, and the bar will be open after the ride with prizegiving at 7pm and spot prizes given out.

T-shirts and badges will also be available for purchase on the day.

For more information go to the HBHMC Facebook page.