Property Brokers Hawke's Bay area manager Joe Snee, left, congratulates Ross Morgan on his retirement on his 80th birthday. Photo / Supplied

Leaving high school to start work in 1958, Ross Morgan remembers Hastings CBD as a thriving community with a population of around 20,000.

Now retiring at the age of 80, Ross said when he started working, Hawke's Bay was known as the fruit bowl of New Zealand.

"Work was plentiful with Tomoana and Whakatu Freezing Works, Watties Canneries, Birdseye, Morrison Industries, the shearing industry and of course, the horticulture industry," Ross said.

"Everyone had a job, and Friday night shopping in town was hectic, with the stores staying open until 9pm."

Stores were open late on Fridays as no weekend shopping allowed those who wanted to play sport to do so.

All Ross wanted to do was work in a menswear store when he left school.

He was interested in fashion, liked nice clothing, and always admired the well-dressed shop assistants.

Woolworths, McKenzies, Westermans, Roach's and Farmers were leading department stores at the time.

Leaving school at 16, Ross started work at Poppelwells in Russell St while waiting for a vacancy at Hallenstein Brothers, where he started working six months later.

He worked at Hallensteins for three years, becoming a clothing and footwear manager, when Hastings was well known for the Blossom Parade and the Highland Games was held annually.

"By the early 60s, there were 22 menswear stores in Hastings and all were making a good living; it was the greatest time to be a teenager," Ross said.

In 1961 Ross became engaged and said, "In an endeavour to earn some big money and build a home, I went to the freezing works and Watties for two years."

After a few years at the freezing works, Hugh McKay, who owned a menswear store, called around Ross' house and offered him a deal he couldn't refuse.

The average wage for a shop assistant in 1963 was 10 to 12 pounds a week, and Ross was offered a weekly starting wage of 16 pounds and 10 shillings.

He was a loyal staff member and worked at the menswear shop for 27 years.

"I feel the CBD fell away drastically in the early 2000s - both the east and west ends - and were not a pleasant place to go and shop," he said.

"But over the last five to six years, it is great to see it coming alive again and creating a pleasant atmosphere."

After finishing up working in menswear, Ross went from retail to being a realtor.

Initially approached by Terry Podmore, Ross worked for Hawke's Bay Realties for six years and loved it.

He left HB Realties for Property Brokers, stating at the time, "It could offer me more in the way of IT and their advanced systems."

And he has now been selling real estate for 22 years.

"Going from retail to real estate was no problem. I was initially sent to a night school course on salesmanship when I started in retail, which carried me through greatly."

His motto to himself was, "I would sooner miss a sale than have a dissatisfied customer."

Ross never planned to wait till 80 to retire; it just worked out that way.

"As friends I went to school with and played cricket and rugby with pass on, I would like to spend more social time with my amazing wife," he said.

After celebrating his retirement with a party at the Hastings Property Brokers office, Ross' first week of retirement was shrouded in horrible weather.

Along with spending time with family, Ross has joined many clubs to keep busy.

"I have joined Kia Toa bowling club, am joining the U3A organisation and Hawke's Bay Rock n Roll Club, plus the possibility of a choir. I will keep in touch with my Property Brokers colleagues."