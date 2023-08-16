Five-year-old Maltese cross Marley is looking for someone to spend his days with.

This week the Hastings District Council Animal Control team has one young pup and one more mature dog for you to meet.

First up is 5-year-old Marley.

Marley is a Maltese cross, who has a lot of energy and will need a lot of exercise. Marley is looking for a new home where a member of his new family can spend the majority of their day with him to keep him company.

Next up is, Lucy a huntaway husky cross.

Young pup Lucy is looking for a forever family to take her in.

Hastings District Council Animal Control believes Lucy is between 9 to 12 months old.

Lucy has a lot of energy and will need training, space and time spent with her to bring her out to be the best dog she can be.

Adopting a dog from the Hastings District Council Animal Control Centre costs $278, which covers a health check, flea and worm treatment, vaccinations, desexing, registration and microchipping.

All dogs up for adoption from the pound must first be visited in person.

If you think Marley or Lucy could find their forever home with you, complete the online application form and animal control staff will be in contact to arrange an in-person visit.

Apply to meet Lucy or Marley here: https://www.hastingsdc.govt.nz/rehomeadogform.

If Marley or Lucy isn’t the dog for you, the animal control centre has other dogs looking for new homes that they post regularly on the Hastings District Council Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/hastingsdc.