Havelock North's Mark Gilbert qualified for the world championships after competing in the 2024 UCI Pump Track World Championship Qualifier.

A last-minute decision to compete in a BMX pump track qualifier event has seen a Havelock North man, who was working the event as a track-side mechanic, qualifying for the world champs.

The Hawke’s Bay BMX Club pump track in Havelock North hosted the 2024 UCI Pump Track World Championship Qualifier and NZ event at the weekend.

Contenders for a shot at the worlds descended on Romanes Park from around the country – an event open to anyone aged over 17 years, run in tandem with the NZ Pump Track Nationals competition.

Mark Gilbert, a landscaper by day with Baywide Dingos, and part-time cycle mechanic for Revolution Bikes, was there as a track-side bike mechanic.

“One of the organisers convinced me to put my name in the hat, so I joined in and ended up getting fourth place and qualifying for the world champs – so there is potential to go and compete in South Africa in November.”