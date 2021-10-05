Accident wake-up call for council

The offending tile.

By Leanne Warr

An accident on a Dannevirke footpath would not have happened if council had fixed it when it was first notified, witnesses say.

A nine-year-old girl received minor injuries on Monday when she came off a scooter on the corner of High Street and Gordon Street.

She had run over a loose paving tile.

An ambulance happened to be in the area at the time and was able to pick up the girl.

She was treated for a cut near her eye and checked over for any other injuries.

Faye Carroll, of Dannevirke Community Patrol, said she had been told the tile had been loose for some time and complaints had been made to Tararua District Council.

She said a contractor had told her some cones had previously been put up to warn people of the issue, but she had never seen any.

Dannevirke police constable Dayna Mercer also happened to be patrolling the area and spoke to council about the incident.

"It's a bit of a wake-up call," she said, adding that the council needed to keep a closer eye on the paths to prevent the same thing happening again.

Mayor Tracey Collis was keen to talk the family about what happened.

She believed the issue was notified some time ago but something had gone wrong in the chain of communication.