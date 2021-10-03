Sign up for first aid, Red Crossing is urging Dannevirke residents

Why not bone up on the skills needed to deal with an emergency?

Why not bone up on the skills needed to deal with an emergency?

When the unexpected happens and someone gets hurt, having the knowledge to help is hugely important.

Red Cross is offering a range of courses in Dannevirke this month.

East Coast training team lead Lia Jugo said encouraging people to learn first aid was important.

"Having the skills to address an emergency situation can prevent minor injuries or conditions from getting worse," she said.

"First aid aims to reduce a person's suffering and save lives.

"Time can be of the essence, especially in situations like heart attack, stroke or massive bleed."

Courses, which include subjects such as CPR and choking, are for all age groups and can range upwards from four hours.

A workplace compliance course that runs for 12 hours was popular, Lugo said, and was a minimum requirement for high-risk worksites as it covered the essentials then more advanced topics.

Those who have already done first-aid courses could sign up for a revalidation course to refresh their skills.

The courses will be run monthly, with the first on October 14 at Tararua REAP.

People can register online at www.redcross.org.nz/first-aid, by email firstaid@redcross.org.nz, or phone 0800733276.