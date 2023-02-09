The Rodney Green Foundation Arena officially opened in Taradale on Thursday, with six basketball and netball courts, 12 volleyball courts and three futsal courts.

It’s one of New Zealand’s largest indoor sports centres, and the Taradale facility is now open and ready to transform sport in Hawke’s Bay.

The $20 million Rodney Green Foundation Arena, built by Apollo Projects next to the existing Pettigrew Green Arena, triples the number of courts available on Gloucester St.

There’s an additional six basketball and netball courts, 12 volleyball courts and three futsal courts inside the 5900sq m space.

Just how much of a shortage of indoor facilities in the region there was is clear. The facility was 90 per cent booked for the year before it even opened on Thursday.

The two arenas will be collectively known as the Rodney Green Arenas.

According to the Regional Indoor Sports & Events Centre Trust, the new facility is the equal-largest indoor basketball centre in New Zealand, the largest volleyball centre and the equal-largest futsal centre.

Regional Indoor Sports & Events Centre Trust (Risec) chairman Craig Waterhouse said there was strong demand in Hawke’s Bay for indoor court space, and a massive shortage of it as basketball, volleyball, netball, futsal and badminton had all experienced significant growth.

“This is reinforced by the fact that although we have tripled the court space with the new arena, it’s already at 90 per cent booking capacity for 2023, and we have also seen a 270 per cent increase in the use of the current three-court arena,” Waterhouse said.

Waterhouse said 90 per cent of regular users of the facilities at the Rodney Green Arenas are under the age of 19, with 30 per cent aged from three to 11 years old.

The build received a $6.7m grant from the Covid-19 Response and Recovery Fund, $4.1m from Napier City Council, $2m from Hastings District Council and $3m from New Zealand Lotteries Significant Project Fund.

Local sports bodies are already negotiating to hold national-level events at the venue, with Basketball Hawke’s Bay securing a Basketball New Zealand Central Zone secondary school qualifier tournament to be held in June at the venue, according to Basketball Hawke’s Bay general manager Nick Hogan.

Ford Futsal Super League matches (National League) will be hosted at the venue this weekend.

Central Football general manager Shane McKenzie said the increased capacity would help better prepare local players for tournaments.

“New Zealand Football are now aware of the capacity at the venue and will look at the venue for future events at national and age group levels.”

A spokesperson for Volleyball Hawke’s Bay said it can now offer a club competition, a Pasifika community church competition, an elite competition and skill sessions for players of all ages.

Hawke’s Bay Netball general manager Denise Aiolupotea said it was in discussions to host the Lower North Island Secondary School Championships in 2024, on the alternate year with Wellington, and it was also in discussions with NZ Mixed & Men’s Netball Association to bring its national event to the venue in 2024.

Napier MP Stuart Nash - who was until recently Minister of Regional Economic Development - said the new arena was a major investment from the Government to enable better scheduling of sports for younger children with the ongoing growth of indoor sports.

“It will also boost economic outcomes, with the two arenas now capable of hosting large-scale national and international events,” Nash said.

Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise said there will be many positive wellbeing outcomes for the Napier community, especially with youth being major users.

“We want to make sport and recreation accessible for our people. Our councillors have visited and have seen the smiles on our youth that are enjoying the new arena,” Wise said.

Hastings District Council Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said it was exciting to see the multi-purpose regional sports facility open.

“Our council was proud to support the new PGA development recognising the rapidly increasing number of young people playing volleyball, netball, futsal and basketball,” Hazlehurst said.

“This facility is an investment in the health and wellbeing of our Hawke’s Bay youth.”