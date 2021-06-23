A larrikin on stage in Napier - again

Aussie-larrikin comedic-musician Kevin Bloody Wilson will be back in Napier later this year. Photo File

Aussie-larrikin comedic-musician Kevin Bloody Wilson will be back in Napier later this year. Photo File

Archetypal politically and socially incorrect Aussie-larrikin comedic-musician Kevin Bloody Wilson will be back in Napier this year during a four-week tour of 18 venues throughout New Zealand.

Now 74 (born Dennis Bryant in Sydney in 1947), Wilson performs in Napier's Municipal Theatre on September 25, near the end of the tour, which opens in Hamilton on September 9 and ends in Whangarei on October 1, before heading to the UK - pandemic-willing.

Having started with a pubs and clubs band in the 1970s, Wilson had moved to Perth by the time he launched his global image with the 1984 album Your Average Australian Yobbo and 24 albums later his Napier stop in three months will be at least his 7th show in Hawke's Bay.

Having also appeared at the Hawke's Bay Opera House in Hastings, he was at the Napier theatre in 2014 during what was billed as the first of his final farewell tours, and his most recent album was the 2019 compilation 35 Years of Kevin Bloody Wilson.

Tickets for the tour go on sale today.