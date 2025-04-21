Hundred new Kāinga Ora homes built in Napier in the past year

Among the latest milestones was the blessing of 13 homes in Cottrell Cr, Onekawa South, raising the century for the last year, which includes moving 60 families out of emergency accommodation.

Kāinga Ora says it means another 100 children are no longer growing up in motels, and takes to 270 the number of new homes built by the Government agency in Napier in the last four years.

Another 55 homes are in construction and expected to be completed in June-July.

Kāinga Ora regional director East North Island Naomi Whitewood said meeting whānau moving into the new homes is “always a heartwarming occasion”.

“I can see how desperate many people’s living situation has been and what a difference having a long-term suitable home makes to build their future around,” she said.

Among them is Chris Wepa, who recently moved into a new home in Taradale Rd, Onekawa, after five years of living in temporary housing.

He told Kāinga Ora: “I feel like I have always been on the move. As a child living with my dad, we moved 10 times. Since I moved into emergency housing five years ago, I have moved seven times around different motels. I am looking forward to having a long-term place to fill with love. My brother is living with me and my sister lives close by. We are all supporting each other to live independent lives.”

Depressed and homeless, he moved into motel accommodation in 2019, and was there when the Covid lockdown started the following March.

“My mental health really took a dive, and I knew I needed to work on myself,” he said. “I did this by cutting out the drink and focusing on art. I love to sketch and paint. I will sketch anything and everything. While my life improved doing these things, it was hard living with the uncertainty of not having a long-term home.

“That has all changed now. I love living in a clean, fresh home. This has always been important to me.”

