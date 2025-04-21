Advertisement
Hundred new Kāinga Ora homes built in Napier in the past year

Doug Laing
Multimedia Journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
Napier man Chris Wepa, in a new home after seven moves in emergency accommodation motel living in five years. Photo / Kainga Ora.

A further cut in the number of people seeking homes in Napier is expected when latest Housing Register statistics are announced in the coming weeks.

 

It comes with Kāinga Ora having recently completed its 100th new-home build in the city in 12 months, with half as many again due to be finished by July.

According to Ministry of Social Development quarterly figures, Napier had 522 applicants on the register at the end of December, the lowest since the 510 in pre-Covid December 2019 and well down on the peak of 801 in March 2022 and down 27.2% from the 717 the end of December 2023.

Hastings had 582 on the list at the end of December, the lowest since the 567 recorded at the end of June 2020, the first three months of the first Covid lockdown, leading to new Government promises of a boost in public housing in the region as numbers on the list soared to over 1500 in Hawke’s Bay.

Among the latest milestones was the blessing of 13 homes in Cottrell Cr, Onekawa South, raising the century for the last year, which includes moving 60 families out of emergency accommodation.

Kāinga Ora says it means another 100 children are no longer growing up in motels, and takes to 270 the number of new homes built by the Government agency in Napier in the last four years.

Another 55 homes are in construction and expected to be completed in June-July.

Kāinga Ora regional director East North Island Naomi Whitewood said meeting whānau moving into the new homes is “always a heartwarming occasion”.

“I can see how desperate many people’s living situation has been and what a difference having a long-term suitable home makes to build their future around,” she said.

Among them is Chris Wepa, who recently moved into a new home in Taradale Rd, Onekawa, after five years of living in temporary housing.

He told Kāinga Ora: “I feel like I have always been on the move. As a child living with my dad, we moved 10 times. Since I moved into emergency housing five years ago, I have moved seven times around different motels. I am looking forward to having a long-term place to fill with love. My brother is living with me and my sister lives close by. We are all supporting each other to live independent lives.”

Depressed and homeless, he moved into motel accommodation in 2019, and was there when the Covid lockdown started the following March.

“My mental health really took a dive, and I knew I needed to work on myself,” he said. “I did this by cutting out the drink and focusing on art. I love to sketch and paint. I will sketch anything and everything. While my life improved doing these things, it was hard living with the uncertainty of not having a long-term home.

“That has all changed now. I love living in a clean, fresh home. This has always been important to me.”

Doug Laing is a senior reporter based in Napier with Hawke’s Bay Today, and has 52 years of journalism experience, 42 of them in Hawke’s Bay, in news gathering, including breaking news, sports, local events, issues, and personalities.

