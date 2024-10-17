Famous for songs such as Undone and Violent, the band’s performance in the region will precede the upcoming 25th anniversary tour of their debut album, Mix.

Produced by the Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey - Mix reached No 1 in New Zealand’s album chart, sold 75,000 copies (5x Platinum) and charted for a staggering 42 weeks. At the subsequent NZ Music Awards, Stellar* won seven Tui awards.

The band’s next two albums Magic Line and Something Like Strangers – also reached the NZ Top 10 - securing their status as innovative blenders of electronic sounds, rock, and hook-laden melodies.

After disbanding, the group reformed in 2017 and has toured the country and played major festival dates alongside Billy Idol, Shihad, The Feelers, Dave Dobbyn, LAB and more.

“Christmas at the Park will be the perfect place for Stellar* to get set for the upcoming 25th anniversary of their debut album tour,” event organiser David Trim of Kaisen Charitable Trust said.

This is the 17th year Property Brokers Christmas at the Park has entertained the community with family entertainment. The event has remained free to enter and attracts 13,000 to 15,000 people yearly, alternately between Napier and Hastings.

Other entertainment lined up includes an hour of Christmas carols, local artists and bands, and the unique signature pyrotechnics display, which has become one of the most popular parts of the event.

Two hundred volunteers help run the evening, and many community groups, such as Rotary, Lions, churches, and schools, add to the experience. This year, the Air Training Corp will run a confidence course for the children.

“Napier Port lend us forklift drivers, and Hawke’s Bay Roofing Solutions bring their whole team for the Friday set up - such a big help in getting the event ready,” Trim said.

“This is a great way for people from all over Hawke’s Bay to gather together and celebrate Christmas as a community. The event was one of the first of this size to be smoke-free and alcohol-free.”

Picnics are welcomed, however, glass is prohibited as the event is held on the sports park.

What: Property Brokers’ Christmas at the Park

When: Saturday December 7, 2024

Where: Mitre 10 Sports Park, Hastings

Gates open: 3pm

Carparking on site

Entertainment starts: 5pm

Concert concludes: 9.45pm