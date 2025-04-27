Between February 2024 and February 2025, 86,787 people entered the library. That’s 238 people a day, most of who will miss out or disconnect if the library closes, despite the city council considering trialling click and collect or making the mobile van more available. Taradale is too far away for too many people.

Library staff issued 29,122 books and users self-issued 60,241. That’s 89,363 reasons (244 a day) to keep the library open until the new library is ready.

Here are some more: internet use totalled 136,829 sessions by library users. Seventy-five events, such as baby bounce and story time, were held involving 913 children and 668 adults. (These figures were provided through a LGOIMA request to the city council and pertain only to Napier Library).

For the council to decide, after all this time, that the MTG site is not the right building or location from a Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED) perspective is a bit rich after moving there in 2017.

That security has become an issue with an increase in antisocial behaviour requiring security guards to be employed is not new.

Security guards were needed at the Station St site pre-2017.

Security and its extra costs are incurred at many facilities and businesses in our city.

This issue is not the fault of the library, it is a wider concern for the city council, social services and police. To imply this is a factor in the proposed closure is scaremongering.

The city council should make a more concerted effort to stop the antisocial behaviour rather than punish the library staff and users.

Will plans be in place to ensure this doesn’t become an issue again at the new site?

The annual plan consultation document states on page 20, “an extra benefit of the earlier interim closure is this will give us more time for moving to the new library”.

But the new library won’t be ready for at least two years. How much time is actually needed?

Will there be sufficient qualified librarians left to do the job? Word has it that some staff have left already.

In the same document (page 22), under “Update on Napier’s new library”, the following is written: “Modern libraries complement and fill gaps that online information sources can’t provide.” And “… it will support the educational, cultural and creative life of our community."

Does this not happen now in our present library? Of course it does.

There are many more reasons to keep the library open for the benefit of Napier city. The other council facilities in the firing line all have a tourist component and generate income.

It is interesting to note the MTG, with free entry, does not even feature in any of these proposals and it is totally funded by ratepayers, just like the library.

It is significant the library is the only facility in these proposals that is solely for Napier ratepayers.

These vital functions and connections must remain for our Napier community until the scheduled move to the new space begins.

And when that happens, we need our qualified staff on hand to make this transition.

It is unbelievable that the city council considers a saving of $600,000 outweighs the immense contributions and benefits our library provides to the welfare of our Napier ratepayers.