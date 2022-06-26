Herman Wismeyer, Waiaroha water storage and treatment facility project manager, standing on the concrete base where the next 5-million-litre tank will be built. Photo / Paul Taylor

Herman Wismeyer, Waiaroha water storage and treatment facility project manager, standing on the concrete base where the next 5-million-litre tank will be built. Photo / Paul Taylor

The Waiaroha water storage and treatment facility in Hastings is taking shape, and with the Frimley project also nearing completion, Hastings' water supply is about to become safer and more resilient .

Sited on the corner of Southampton and Hastings Sts in central Hastings, the Waiaroha facility will provide water to properties on the reticulated supply in Hastings and Havelock North - increasing the capacity, safety and resilience of the city's drinking water supply.

During the past week, the pipework and network connections were completed at the Waiaroha site, the first of two 5000 cubic metre water storage tanks is nearing completion, and construction of the second tank is soon to begin.

Along with the 10-million-litre water storage and treatment plant, the central Hastings site will also be home to an education centre, with building and groundwork to start within the next month.

An inside look at the 5,000 cubic metre water storage tanks before work was finished last week. Photo / Supplied

The education building and surrounding landscaping will teach people how the local water ecosystem works, from its source in the aquifer and throughout its journey from the mountains to the sea.

Funded from external sources, the education centre will host community groups and schools, enabling them to participate in water-related activities, discussions and planning.

The new water storage and treatment facility is part of a broader $82 million investment into improving the quality, reliability, capacity and resilience of the Hastings drinking water network, extending from the central city water supply to eight small community water supplies, which are also being upgraded.

The boxing for the water treatment plant has been set up and structural work will be under way within weeks. Photo / Paul Taylor

Director of major capital projects delivery, Graeme Hansen, said the new facility ensures Hastings residents connected to the council's water network have a safe, reliable, resilient water supply.

He said this facility, along with the Frimley facility, also ensures we have water capacity in the event of a natural disaster that breaks the network.

The corner of Southampton and Hastings Sts was chosen for the Waiaroha project because the facilities need to be near drinking water bores and connect to the existing pipe network.

Similar criteria were used when selecting the Frimley Park water storage and treatment site, Hansen explained.

The project is programmed for completion for Matariki in July next year.