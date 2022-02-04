Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

$40m upgrade to Napier fertiliser plant, 50m-high stack proposed

4 minutes to read
These chimneys at the Ravensdown plant in Awatoto are set to go and be replaced by one bigger stack. Photo / Warren Buckland

These chimneys at the Ravensdown plant in Awatoto are set to go and be replaced by one bigger stack. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hawkes Bay Today
By Gary Hamilton-Irvine

Plans are afoot to topple three chimneys on a Napier landmark and replace them with a taller 50m stack.

The project is part of a $40 million investment into the Ravensdown fertiliser factory in Awatoto

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.