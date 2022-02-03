No new locations of interest have been announced for Hawke's Bay. Photo NZME

Three new Covid-19 cases have been reported for Hawke's Bay on Friday.

The Ministry of Health said all three cases were linked to previously reported cases and were already isolating when they tested positive.

No new locations of interest have been announced for the region.

Nationally there were 209 new community cases, with 9 in hospital.

The ministry also reported new community cases in Northland, Auckland, Waikato, Lakes, Bay of Plenty, Tairāwhiti and MidCentral.

On Thursday, rows on an existing flight and a new flight were also been added to Hawke's Bay's contact tracing locations of interest, as well as Hawke's Bay Polo Club.

The polo club, on Bennett Rd, Waipatu, was named as a place of interest on Wednesday, January 26, from 1.30pm, and Sunday, January 30 at 5.30pm.

The flight rows which are deemed close contacts include:

Flight NZ8029 Auckland to Napier, January 27, 5.45pm to 7pm. Passengers on this flight are close contacts if they were seated in rows 7-11. Self-isolate, test immediately and on day five after you were exposed. Further isolation and testing requirements will be provided by Public Health.

Flight NZ5002 Napier to Auckland, January 26, 6.15am to 7.20am. Passengers on this flight are close contacts if they were seated in rows 6-10. Self-isolate, test immediately and on day five after you were exposed. Further isolation and testing requirements will be provided by Public Health.