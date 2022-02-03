Voyager 2021 media awards
Hawkes Bay Today

Historic Hawke's Bay: Working together after 1931 earthquake

6 minutes to read
A cook-up at Westshore, Napier, by a group Māori to feed about 100 Māori evacuated from Tangoio.

By Michael Fowler

Rū Whenua is Māori for earthquake, meaning "shaking of the land." Earthquakes, according to Māori legend, are caused by the god Rūaumoko when he walks the earth.

Early European settlers whose idea of an earth-shuddering

