$3.15m seized from gangs redirected to East Coast mental health and addiction services

Police have seized an estimated $513 million in illegally obtained cash and assets from gangs and criminals over the past four years. Photo / NZME

Ill-gotten gains seized from gangs and criminals by police, are being used to help those impacted by their actions.

In the past four years, police have seized estimated $513 million in illegally obtained cash and assets.

The illegally gained and accrued wealth from criminals become proceeds of crime and will be redistributed back into "positive community projects", assistant commissioner investigations Lauano Sue Schwalger said.

This includes $3.15 million for mental health and addiction treatment services in the Eastern Police District.

She said police's job was to make criminal activity less profitable, and less appealing.

"Our goal was to hit $500 million by 30 June, and in doing so we know we have had a direct and significant impact on organised crime – an activity that feeds on greed, profits, and harm to the community.

"It is money that provides criminals with power and influence, but it is also proving to be their biggest vulnerability."

