Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

$20m possum control plan to eradicate bovine TB in Hawke's Bay over next five years

3 minutes to read
One of many difficult-to-reach areas in Hawke's Bay that requires Ospri's aerial operations, in the fight against TB. Photo / Supplied

One of many difficult-to-reach areas in Hawke's Bay that requires Ospri's aerial operations, in the fight against TB. Photo / Supplied

Hawkes Bay Today
By: Maddisyn Jeffares

A bid to eradicate bovine tuberculosis in Hawke's Bay will see $20 million committed to possum control in the region over the next five years.

Hawke's Bay farmers and hunters have since 2019 been struggling

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.