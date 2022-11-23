Te Mata Park welcomed 2000 sheep into the park to help control the long grass fire risk. Photo / Supplied

It’s that time again; 2000 sheep have been let into Te Mata Park to help manage fire risks this summer.

Park users are being asked to keep their dogs under control and put them on a lead if there’s any chance they could worry sheep.

Mountain bikers are asked to take care when descending some tracks while sheep are grazing over the next 3-4 weeks.

Sheep are brought into the park from time to time to graze.

Grazing sheep are an effective and efficient way to help manage fire risk and to keep weeds and grass growth under control.

Te Mata Park manager Emma Buttle explained bringing sheep into the park is part of the trust’s health and safety protocols to minimise the risk and impact of a destructive fire.

“With the grass now quite long, thanks to a very wet spring, the sheep will make a huge difference,” Buttle said.

The 2000 sheep belong to Te Mata grazier Bruno Chambers, a trustee and neighbour to the park.

In preparing for the sheep’s arrival, two Te Mata Park part-time caretakers ensured sheep grazing signage was up and visible.

All fences were double-checked, and gates and stiles were intact and not going to inadvertently cause sheep to escape.

The Te Mata Park team will also liaise with council regularly to ensure the cattle grates on the road are kept clean and clear of debris.

As part of our communications strategy, the park team are working to ensure park users are aware of sheep’s presence.

The main concern with sheep in the park is that dogs may worry or attack the grazing sheep.

However, Buttle said she believes most park users are vigilant and responsible.

“After all, the sheep are there to help us,” she said

“I would like to thank all park users for their understanding and co-operation as 2000 sheep are welcomed back to the park.”

Park users can also advise us at info@tematapark.co.nz if they spot any injured sheep or damaged fencing.