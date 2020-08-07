8 things to do in Hawke's Bay this weekend - August 8-9.

1) Motel California NZ Eagles Tribute

Experience NZ's Premier Eagles tribute! Party to 30 of the Eagles' best hits. Performed in chronological order from their early country roots, through to Joe Walsh inspired rock anthems. Five-piece band recreates the hits just like the Eagles do.

The Cabana, 11 Shakespeare Rd, Napier: Today, 8.30pm-11.45pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2020/motel-california-nz-eagles-tribute/napier

2) Cross Structure Book Binding Workshop

In this fun and structured workshop you will make a basic binding to understand the concept of bookmaking and binding, using the 'Carmencho' technique.

Creative Arts Napier, Community Arts Centre, 16 Byron St, Napier: Today, 10.30-3.30pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2020/cross-structure-book-binding-workshop/napier

3) Keirunga Quilters exhibition

Quilts on display, raffles and sales table

Havelock North Function Centre, 30 Te Mata Rd, Havelock North: Today, 10am-4pm.

4) Flax Weaving: Mahi Raranga

In this workshop you will be introduced to mahi raranga/ flax weaving through its tikanga/ protocols pertaining to its application. You will leave the workshop with a completed woven taonga - a kete or creative art piece.

Taruna College, 33 Te Mata Peak Rd, Havelock North: Today, 10am-3pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2020/flax-weaving-mahi-raranga/havelock-north

5) MOSS - So Long Steve Bong

It is with a slightly heavy heart that we announce MOSS's final show at the Paisley Stage today. MOSS has gained a reputation for its sprawling live sets that cover psychedelic rock, rootsy blues, post-rock and metal. You never quite know what you're gonna get from a MOSS show.

Paisley Stage, 17 Carlyle St, Napier: Today, 9pm-12am.

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2020/moss-so-long-steve-bong/napier

6) Black Barn Bistro x Dante Moren Asado Lunch

Back by popular demand, Argentine Chef Dante Moren returns to Black Barn Bistro where he will be cooking an open fire (Asado) Sunday lunch. The entire feast will be cooked outside over an open wood fire and will start with shared canapes followed by locally sourced vegetables, fish, lamb, pork, beef & dessert. Everything will be served family-style spread over several big long tables

Black Barn Bistro, Black Barn Rd, Havelock North: Tomorrow, 1pm-5pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2020/black-barn-bistro-dante-moren-asado-lunch/havelock-north

7) Napier Sunday Market

Well over 60 stalls to explore and featuring live music and buskers.

Marine Parade Domain, Marine Parade, Napier: Tomorrow, 7am-1pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2020/napier-sunday-market/napier

8) Bay Ford Cyclocross Hawkes Bay Series 2020 Race #5

Cyclocross takes elements from both road and mountain bike racing and presents as a spectator-friendly, short, fast race that all ages and skill levels can enjoy.

The Riverside Guppy Rd, Napier: Tomorrow, 10am-noon

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2020/bay-ford-cyclocross-hawkes-bay-series-2020-race-5/hawkes-bay-gisborne