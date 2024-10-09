This makes this celebration “your celebration”, and we would love you to come and be a part of it. From Thursday, October 10 to October 16, an amazing exhibition will be open for people to trace their part in the story of Saint Luke’s, whether they live far or near this community.

Members of St Luke's clergy team husband and wife duo Revd Sue and Revd John Matthews.

The exhibition has been personally curated by Richard Moorhead, a celebrated local artist and treasured member of our community. It features paintings created by Moorhead’s own hand and will be open from 10am to 5pm during the celebration week.

The Church also has a revised history book for sale during the celebration. It will be available for $5 on a first-come, first-served basis.

On Sunday, October 13, the bishop of Waiapu, Rt Revd Andrew Hedge, will re-dedicate the building and its present-day worshippers to serving Karanema Havelock North and the needs of every community member.

It will be our privilege to have the presence of Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst.

We would like to invite everyone to further events including a family fun day on November 2 with traditional games, bouncy castle and sausage sizzle from 12 - 3pm.

On Sunday, November 3 at 5pm we will hold a requiem mass/memorial communion sung by the Linden Singers for the souls of our founders and benefactors and for all that have died in the Lord.

Later in the year, there will be celebration concerts from Hukarere Girls College and Prima Volta. We will also have a parish dinner at which Michael Fowler, a local councillor and historian, will speak.

So if you haven’t visited us in a while, or have not previously come in, we would love to see you and there will be someone to welcome you.