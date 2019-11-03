How much do you use your library, and what is your idea of the perfect library?

These are among the questions the Hastings District Libraries (HDL) team is asking in a survey to determine the community's vision for the future of its network of three libraries in Hastings, Havelock North and Flaxmere,

Part of the preparation of its 2020-2025 strategic plan, HDL is undertaking the review to set out priority areas and next steps for the libraries in what are changing communities.

The district's 75,000 residents potentially all use the libraries, representing a diversity of ages, ethnicities and interests - not to mention the wider regional and visitor population.

Hastings District Council group manager community facilities and programmes Alison Banks says: "If you use the libraries we want to hear your thoughts on what would make them even better – if you don't use them we want to hear from you too.

"Why don't you use them? What would encourage you to use them? What are we not offering that the community needs?"

She says libraries have changed a lot over the last decade and while for some the library is a place to read and borrow books and other printed publications, for others they provide access to technology and programmes they wouldn't have available otherwise.

"Libraries can also act as community spaces that bring people together."

Through the survey, people will be able to indicate how often they go to the library, which library they go to, what they use it for, and what opportunities are available to make them more relevant to the entire community.

This information will be used to guide what services and programmes will be offered over the next five years.

The survey is available at all three libraries and also at the Flaxmere and Clive swimming pools.

You can also fill in the online survey, which is open until December 15 at www.myvoicemychoice.co.nz



For more information go to: https://www.hastingslibraries.co.nz/your-library/hastings-district-libraries-survey/