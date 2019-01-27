Harry Potter Book Night is returning to Civic Square Hastings.

The fifth annual Harry Potter Book Night will be celebrated throughout the world on Thursday, February 7, with a fun theme night planned for Hastings.

Hastings District Libraries, Hastings City Art Gallery and the Hastings City Business Association have again teamed up to host the unforgettable night themed around Hogwarts, starting at 4pm at Civic Square.

Hastings District Councillor Wendy Schollum says this year's Harry Potter Book Night will again provide people with the chance to enjoy the magic of Harry Potter.

Advertisement

"We'll be sharing the wonder of J.K. Rowling's unforgettable stories and, most excitingly, introducing the next generation of readers to the unparalleled magic of Harry Potter."

Young wizards, witches and Muggles will be treated to an evening of magical games and interactive fun. The Great Wardini will be appearing during the evening and amazing Muggles with his magic show.

"This year there will be new activities such as the Care of Magical Creatures and an Ancient Rune Class as well as the return of favourite activities like the Sorting Hat, Dragon Egg Treasure Hunts and games of Quidditch," says Mrs Schollum.

Eventgoers will also be able to explore a re-creation of Dumbledore's office and may even get a glimpse of Fawkes.

Mrs Schollum says holding events such as the Harry Potter Book Night in the Hastings cultural precinct and CBD helps to create a welcoming, vibrant Hastings city where people want to live, work, shop and play.

"We are blessed to have green spaces and community facilities as part of our CBD that enable these types of family events right in the centre of town."

Harry Potter Book Night runs from 4pm to 7pm and is a free, interactive, family-orientated event.

This year there will be new activities such as the Care of Magical Creatures and an Ancient Rune Class.

"Activities will be scheduled over the three hours and families are encouraged to come along to enjoy the evening - either the whole event or just pop in for a while, whatever suits you and your family."

JK Rowling's Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone started a global phenomenon. It has sold over 450 million copies worldwide in 79 languages, inspired a major movie franchise, a spellbinding theatre production and captivated readers of all ages for twenty one years.



You can find out more about Harry Potter Book Night: Hogwarts in Hastings at www.hastingslibraries.co.nz or by following the libraries' Facebook page.