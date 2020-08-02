Have your say on changes to proposed speed limits.

A six-week long formal consultation process has started with Hastings district residents, asking them to have their say on a raft of speed limit amendments.

Aimed at improving safety through reducing the likelihood and severity of crashes, Hastings District Council is reviewing the speed limits, either in their entirety or on sections of 70 roads in our district.

The review is being undertaken after Council reviewed numerous requests from the public to consider further amendments across other routes during previous reviews in 2018 and 2019. As well as these public requests, Council is also reviewing roads identified by the New Zealand Transport Agency where speed reductions could make a big difference in preventing deaths and serious injuries. The review also seeks to align Hastings with neighbouring councils' speed limit change proposals, and account for road and land usage changes due to development.

Broadly speaking, the roads can be clustered into the followed locations:

Advertisement

The new proposed speeds are considered to be safe and appropriate for the roads or sections of roads identified but the views of the community will be sought as is required under the bylaw-making provisions of the Local Government Act 2002 and the Land Transport Rule: Setting of Speed Limits 2017.

In addition to general consultation with the community, and specific consultation with affected parties, the council will also consult with other organisations and adjacent territorial authorities.

Council is calling for input from the public on the proposal, with the consultation running from August 3 until midday September 14 2020.

You can view the Draft Statement of Proposal and make your submission either online at www.myvoicemychoice.co.nz or in person at the following locations:



Hastings District Council, Lyndon Road East, Hastings



Hastings War Memorial Library, Warren Street, Hastings



Flaxmere Library, Swansea Road, Flaxmere



Havelock North Library, Te Mata Road, Havelock North.



For enquiries relating to this consultation, please call (06) 871 5000.