A five-week long formal consultation process has started with Hastings district residents, asking them to have their say on a first tranche of speed limit amendments.

Ongoing land-use changes, development and growth has led to the review of speed limits either in their entirety, or on sections of Irongate Road East, Maraekakaho Road, East Road, Te Aute Road, Te Ara Kahikatea and Kereru Road.

The next tranche of speed limit reviews will begin early next year, addressing public requests in other areas of the district.

The roads, their current speed limits and the proposed speeds are:

Speed limit review proposals.

These roads are currently, or will soon be, undergoing significant change due to changing land-use.

Advertisement

At Irongate Road East, for example, significant development is proposed, on top of several large existing businesses, and a 50km/h limit is considered suitable given the scale of development.

Similarly, Maraekakaho Road has been rezoned to industrial leading to traffic increases, and East Road is the site of urban expansion with a new residential subdivision.

The new proposed speeds are considered to be safe and appropriate for the roads or sections of roads identified but the views of the community will be sought as is required under the bylaw-making provisions of the Local Government Act 2002 and the Land Transport Rule: Setting of Speed Limits 2017.

In addition to general consultation with the community, and specific consultation with affected parties, the council will also consult with other organisations and adjacent territorial authorities.

Council is calling for input from the public on the proposal, with the consultation running from May 23 until midday June 27, 2019.

You can view the Draft Statement of Proposal and make your submission either online at www.myvoicemychoice.co.nz or in person at the following locations:

•Hastings District Council, Lyndon Road East, Hastings

•Hastings Public Library, Eastbourne Street East, Hastings

•Flaxmere Public Library, Swansea Road, Flaxmere

•Havelock North Public Library, Te Mata Road, Havelock North.

For enquiries relating to this consultation, please call (06) 871 5000.