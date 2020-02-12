Limited spaces are available for four or five-mixed teams to join the increasingly popular NZME Charity Golf Tournament on Friday, February 21.

Mitre 10 MEGA Wanganui has come on board as naming sponsor for the second year for the charity golf day to raise funds for Wanganui Riding for the Disabled.

Organiser David Shaw from NZME said the aim was to better last year's total of $13,000 raised for Whanganui Riding for the Disabled.

"Last year we had about 20 teams and a host of very generous Whanganui businesses donate some outstanding prizes," Shaw said.

Advertisement

This year there is limited space left for a couple more teams.

"We can accommodate a couple more teams and the prizes on offer this year are absolutely phenomenal - our local businesses have been extremely generous," Shaw said.

The Wanganui Golf Club has donated the Belmont links for the 18-hole ambrose tournament. Registrations will be held at 10am on the morning of the tournament with tee off scheduled for 11am.

"Lunch and refreshments are catered for during the day and at the end of play there will be drinks and a meal in the clubhouse before an auction of items donated by local businesses. The winning teams will also walk away with prizes," Shaw said.

"This is our third sponsored charity golf tournament and it's a fun way to get involved in raising much-needed money for a very worthy cause."

Anyone keen to play, sponsor a hole or donate prizes should contact David Shaw on 021 022 75875.