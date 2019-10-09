Just days after claiming his maiden title on the Jennian Homes Charles Tour last week at the DVS Pegasus Open, Tauranga professional golfer Luke Toomey returns to play the Tauranga Carrus Open.

Toomey is now eyeing back-to-back titles on the Tour at the Tauranga event, which starts today and runs until Sunday.

"I was explaining to my team earlier in the week that never in my life have I had a stronger desire to win a golf tournament," Toomey says.

"Last week was pretty cool to see that same mindset turn into application, and then that application turn into a result. The goal remains the same this week, which is to win the golf tournament.

"I think there is a time and place for goals or expectations to change at a cost of a result in terms of personal development, but last week and this week are about putting ice on the cake. The goal is still to win."

Toomey is part of a special group at Tauranga Golf Club; a group of players who have all broken 60 around the par 70 layout.

"The golf course will play a lot different this week to how it did when I shot 58 around here.

"The course is looking very lush and I'm honestly blown away by the work the team have done to get the course looking the way it is. The greens are in good condition, and I'd say there will be a slightly stronger penalty for not executing shots. But if you hit the ball on the fairways, an awesome score is right there," Toomey said.

Joining Toomey on the magic number are the likes of Jared Pender, Richard Lee, and four-time Carrus Tauranga Open winner, Mark Brown.

Other players worth keeping an eye on include last week's runners-up Daniel Pearce, Lachie McDonald, who finished runner-up last year, and defending champion Kerry Mountcastle.

In the women's event, Mary Chen is also looking to go back-to-back after claiming her first ever tournament victory at the DVS Pegasus Open last week, winning by three shots over reigning New Zealand Amateur champion Vivian Lu.

Other notables in the field include defending champion Brittney Dryland, Carmen Lim, Darae Chung, and Fiona Xu.