Luke Toomey plays a shot during the Carrus Open at Tauranga Golf Club. Photo / George Novakk

Luke Toomey has won back-to-back tournaments on the Jennian Homes Charles Tour, winning the Carrus Open in dominant fashion.

Starting the day two shots clear of second place at his home course at Tauranga Golf Club, Toomey fired another incredible round of five-under par to blitz the field by six shots, capping off his second win in as many weeks.

At the beginning of the week, Toomey said he'd never had such a strong desire to win a golf tournament, and to get it done in his hometown is something he'll never forget.

"It feels damn good. I've been thinking about this event for a long time and to be able to give back to the members who've done so much for me is a dream come true. I'm lost for words.

"I'm both exhausted and ecstatic."

Toomey was in cruise control for much of the final day after coming out of the blocks quickly in his opening nine. He made birdies at the second, third, sixth, seventh, and ninth holes to put a lot of distance in between himself and the rest of the field. Only disaster would keep him from lifting the trophy.

Tauranga's Luke Toomey reads the green on his way to a win at the Carrus Open at Tauranga Golf Club. Photo / George Novak

He made another birdie on the par five 13th hole, followed by a bogey at 15 to cap off a six-shot win over Woonchul Na, and reigning NZPGA champion Kazuma Kobori who also wrapped up the leading amateur prize.

Toomey finished with rounds of 67, 64, 62, and 65 to win his first Carrus Open.

In the women's tournament, Darae Chung won her first ever event on the Jennian Homes Charles Tour also winning in dominant fashion.

Starting the day in a tie for the lead, Chung got off to a slow start being one-over par after her first five holes. She quickly changed her fortune, making birdies at both the sixth and seventh holes before making four birdies in a six hole stretch to start her back nine.

She eventually carded a round of three-under to finish at nine-under for the tournament for a five-shot victory.

Mount Maunganui golfer Hayden Beard hits a drive. Photo / George Novak

"It was one of my goals to win a Charles Tour event this year. It feels weird having just done it, I have a lot of emotions right now.

"I was really nervous through the first five holes. I wasn't really sticking to the plan, but I ripped a drive down the sixth and that calmed me down; I was able to focus on the game plan after that.

"I have the New Zealand Amateur coming up next. That's one of the biggest events on the New Zealand Golf calendar so I'm looking to win there as well.

"I've been playing really well lately, so I'm looking to carry a bit of this winning momentum into that event."

She carded rounds of 69, 74, 67, and 69 to seal victory over Fiona Xu, Angela Ju, and Brittney Dryland.

Men's top five scores:

258 Luke Toomey (PGA New Zealand) 67 64 62 65

264 Woonchul Na (PGA New Zealand) 65 66 68 65, Kazuma Kobori (Rangiora) 67 67 63 67

265 Kerry Mountcastle (Masterton) 66 66 66 67

266 Fraser Wilkin (Royal Auckland and Grange) 65 65 65 71

268 James Hydes (Gulf Harbour Country Club) 68 68 67 65, Mark Purser (PGA New Zealand) 71 67 63 67

Women's top five scores:

279 Darae Chung (Shandon) 69 74 67 69

284 Brittney Dryland (Titirangi) 75 68 74 67, Angela Ju (Pakuranga) 72 69 71 72, Fiona Xu (Akarana) 67 72 71 74

286 Caitlin Maurice (Omokoroa) 75 74 69 68

289 Ing Iadpluem (Riverside) 78 68 70 73

290 Eunseo Choi (Takapuna) 74 75 69 72