Pro golfer Oscar Cadenhead is leading the way after the opening round of the Carrus Open. Photo / Supplied

Teeing off first on the opening round of the Carrus Open in Tauranga Oscar Cadenhead took advantage of the early conditions to shoot six-under par.

His round of 64 gave him a one shot lead over Daniel Pearce, Taylor Gill, Woonchul Na, and Fraser Wilkin on day 1 at the Tauranga Golf Club today. Having tee'd off on the 11th, Cadenhead made the turn at just one-under which included a lone birdie. He quickly fired up on his back nine [front nine at Tauranga Golf Club] and made birdies at the first and second, followed by birdies six, seven, and eight to have a clean scorecard.

"It was a fairly boring round today. I got off to a slow start but managed to get something going on my back nine," Cadenhead said.

"I went bogey-less today which was pleasing. I made one birdie on the front and five on the back, so it was a pretty stock standard stress-free round of golf.

"The front nine around here is fairly gettable with a few drivable par 4s and a couple of par 5s. I made sure I took care of those and before I knew it I had a good number," he said.

In the women's field, Fiona Xu has taken the top spot after day one.

Xu fired a five-under par round to take a two-shot lead over Darae Chung today. Like Cadenhead, she started on the 11th hole this morning and made the turn at three-under after birdies at the 15th, 16th, and 17th holes.

She continued to ride the momentum making another three birdies at the fifth, eighth, and 10th holes with a bogey on the sixth.

"I had six birdies today and I made just the one bogey. I hit a lot of nice approach shots today, I had a lot of birdie chances from around nine to 15 feet and I holed quite a few of those," Xu said.

"The course is in really good condition. It was very windy after my first nine holes today so that was a bit challenging, but I was hitting my driver really straight so that made it a lot easier," said a happy Xu.

She leads Darae Chung by two shots, with the next best coming at even-par.

Round two was due to start at 7.30am on Friday.

Men's Scores:

64 Oscar Cadenhead (PGA New Zealand); 65 Daniel Pearce (PGA New Zealand), Taylor Gill (Bay of Islands Kerikeri Inc.), Woonchul Na (PGA New Zealand), Fraser Wilkin (Royal Auckland and Grange); 66 Sam An (Titirangi), Kerry Mountcastle (Masterton), Johnny Tynan (Titirangi), Mako Thompson (Maraenui), Jim Cusdin (Tauranga); 67 Mitchell Kale (Tauranga), Luke Toomey (PGA New Zealand), Jake Lee (Muriwai), Justin Morris (PGA New Zealand), Kazuma Kobori (Rangiora); 68 James Hydes (Gulf Harbour Country Club), Dale Clarke (Sherwood Park), Tom Heaton (Australia), Steven Williams (Tauranga), Steven Oh (Remuera); 69 Jared Pender (Te Puke), Kieran Muir (Ōmokoroa), Louis Dobbelaar (Australia), Stephen Liu (Pakuranga), David Kim (Pakuranga), Jordan Loof (PGA New Zealand), Kadin Neho (Whangarei), Troy Ropiha (PGA New Zealand), Kit Bittle (Gulf Harbour Country Club); 70 Kyle Clark (Cromwell), Joshua Bai (Akarana), Kunaal Singh (Whitford Park), Hayden Beard (Mount Maunganui), Mark Brown (PGA New Zealand); 71 Tyler Wood (Palmerston North), Dongwoo Kang (PGA New Zealand), Jordan Woodall (Cambridge), Matthew McLean (Harewood), Dean Sipson (Mt Maunganui), Sam Nichols (PGA New Zealand), Mark Purser (PGA New Zealand), Kevin Koong (Muriwai); 72 Trevor Marshall (PGA New Zealand), Gareth Paddison (PGA New Zealand), Richard Lee (PGA New Zealand), Dave Cooke (Tauranga); 73 David Smail (PGA New Zealand), Jack Turner (Arrowtown), Lachie McDonald (Marton), Zachary May (Russley), Daniel Freeman (Remuera), Sul (Banaba) Im (Huapai), Logan Madden (Morrinsville); 74 Oak Archvarin (Riverside), Thomas Woods (Miramar), Trent Munn (Manawatu), Jonathan Park (North Shore), Sung Jin Yeo (North Shore), Jon Stewart (Ōmokoroa), Mason Lee (PGA New Zealand), Reon Sayer (PGA New Zealand); 75 Joshua Rookes (North Shore), Joshua Morris (Taupo), Sungwoo Han (Queenstown); 76 Tim Neill (Matamata), Sam Yoshifuji (Gulf Harbour Country Club), Brent Curnow (Mount Maunganui), James Watkins (Royal Wellington), Samuel Jones (Manaia); 77 Joseph Hancock (St Clair), Damian Kempson (Mount Maunganui), Cameron Jones (PGA New Zealand), Leonard Powell (Clarks Beach), Matthew Morris (Taupō), James Golding (Ōmanu); 78 Charlie Smail (Walton), Giles La Ville (North Shore), Liam McFarlane (Ōmanu), Sean Blomquist (PGA New Zealand), Jaewoo Son (North Shore), Tae Min Kim (Gulf Harbour Country Club), Dylan Gardner (Australia); 79 Brian Lee (Wainui), Jesper Bengtsson (North Shore); 80 Daniel Hall (Riverside), Jayden Ford (Judgeford), Jeff Lee (Pakuranga), Wonjae Heo (Pakuranga), Dohyun Lee (Tauranga), Archie Gothard (Royal Auckland and Grange), Steven Watkinson (PGA New Zealand); 81 Brett Peacock (Titirangi), Tyler Van Asselt (Ōhope International); 82 Willy Eady (Royal Auckland and Grange); 87 Sam Reese (Gulf Harbour Country Club).

Women's Scores:

67 Fiona Xu (Akarana); 69 Darae Chung (Shandon); 0 Amy Han (Titirangi); 72 Carmen Lim (Windross Farm Golf Course), Angela Ju (Pakuranga); 0 Danika Lee (Takapuna), Caryn Khoo (Pakuranga); 74 Sieun Ha (North Shore), Eunseo Choi (Takapuna); 75 Caitlin Maurice (Omokoroa), Marina Ito (Mount Maunganui), Siyi Keh (Titirangi), Brittney Dryland (Titirangi), Michelle Lee (Gulf Harbour Country Club); 0 Ing Iadpluem (Riverside), Lily Griffin (Manawatu), Ruby Chi (Pupuke); 76 Shardae Bulkeley (Sherwood Park), Rianne Li (Remuera); 0 Heather Keefe (Springfield); 77 Mary Chen (Remuera), Yeonsoo Son (North Shore); 78 Anna An (Muriwai); 0 Katherine Cao (Windross Farm Golf Course); 79 Taylor-Rose Perrett (Ōmanu), Misong Jang (North Shore), Aileen Du (Remuera); 82 Mimi Guo (Royal Auckland and Grange); 86 Lizzie Neale (Nelson Inc).