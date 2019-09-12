Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

AIMS Games: Best friends tee off in first AIMS golf event, plus results

Zoe Hunter
By
2 mins to read
Best friends Gus Tustin and Nathan Tutt. Photo / Andrew Warner

Best friends Gus Tustin and Nathan Tutt. Photo / Andrew Warner

The excitement of teeing off in one of their most competitive tournaments was doubled for best friends Gus Tustin and Nathan Tutt.

The Mount Maunganui Intermediate golfers played in their first AIMS Games tournament this

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times