“I want to thank all those who once again put their faith in me to lead and deliver for our district,” Denyer told the meeting.

“I’m humbled to be your mayor once again.”

Denyer was a Katikati/Waihī Beach councillor before becoming mayor in 2022.

He lives in Katikati with his partner and their young son, who were both present at the council meeting.

Denyer used his address to remind elected officials of the “honour and privilege” it was to be an elected member.

He said the most recent term was the “toughest ever”.

Western Bay of Plenty Mayor James Denyer and his partner Sarah-Jane Bourne. Photo / David Hall

“Inflationary pressures, a tough economic environment, water reform, and changing government priorities all contributed to a difficult landscape for us to navigate.

“It has not been easy, and yet there’s much still ahead of us.”

He paid tribute to incoming councillors, community board members and council staff.

“Against this backdrop, we must work hard to earn and build trust from our community. I know that each and every one of you is here to do the best you possibly can for our people.”

Councillors and community board members of the Western Bay of Plenty District Council were welcomed with a pōwhiri. Photo / David Hall

Denyer said three years ago he declared that his wish was for a mayoralty marked by collaboration, communication, and delivery.

“Those priorities have not changed.”

This term will be council’s first under new governance arrangements, with a mayor and nine councillors across four wards.

Previously, there were 11 councillors.

The district also now has five community boards.

All other council and community board members also took their oaths, except for re-elected councillors Tracey Coxhead and Murray-Benge, who both sent their apologies.

Western Bay of Plenty Council councillors Allan Sole (left), Laura Rae, Rodney Joyce, Mayor James Denyer, interim chief executive Miriam Taris, councillors Graeme Elvin, Darlene Dinsdale, Grant Dally and Shane Beech. Absent were Deputy Mayor Margaret Murray-Benge and councillor Tracey Coxhead. Photo / David Hall

Murray-Benge was officially confirmed as deputy mayor, an appointment announced by Denyer two weeks ago.

“I value her experience,” Denyer said.

Darlene Dinsdale, the district’s first Maōri ward councillor, joined fellow newcomers Shane Beech and Graeme Elvin in being sworn in as councillors for the first time.

Dinsdale, who will only have one term in the Maōri ward after the district voted to remove it at the next election, delivered her speech in te reo Māori.

When she finished speaking, people in the public gallery stood and performed a haka for her.

Darlene Dinsdale is the district’s first Maōri ward councillor. Photo / David Hall

Beech, previously a community board chairman, took the third Maketu-Te Puke seat and said in his address he was the “new boy on the block” along with a couple of other councillors.

“I’m also known as the councillor that listens the most, and speaks the least.”

Elvin joins Deputy Mayor Margaret Murray-Benge and Coxhead in the Kaimai ward.

“This declaration is merely wedging me between what’s gone before and what’s to follow,” Elvin said.

The other returning councillors are Allan Sole, Rodney Joyce, Grant Dally and Laura Rae.

Councillors were appointed to the community boards, with the boards also electing their chairpersons and deputies.

After the swearing-in concluded, the meeting moved on to official business, including legislative advice for the incoming councillors.

The council’s next meeting will be on November 14, but its committee structure and leaders will not be decided until its November 25 meeting.

Community board appointments

Katikati

Chairperson: James Sayer

Deputy chairperson: Anne Henry

Councillor: Rodney Joyce

Maketū

Chairperson: Sue Elliot

Deputy chairperson: Aleisha Waterhouse

Councillor: Shane Beech

Ōmokoroa-Kaimai

Chairperson: Chris Dever

Deputy chairperson: Bevan Rakoia

Councillors: Margaret Murray-Benge and Tracey Coxhead

Te Puke-Eastern

Chairperson: Dale Snell

Deputy chairperson: Sally Benning

Councillors: Grant Dally and Laura Rae

Waihī Beach

Chairperson: Wayne Stevenson

Deputy chairperson: Gail Kelly

Councillor: Allan Sole.

Kaitlyn Morrell is a multimedia journalist for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post. She has lived in the region for several years and studied journalism at Massey University.