He said this dedication and connection showed in her strong election result, and he wanted to recognise that.

“I look forward to working with her in a mutually supportive and constructive manner to achieve some great outcomes for the district.”

Murray-Benge said in the statement she was delighted to be appointed deputy mayor.

It was a first in her local government career, following previous committee chairwoman roles.

“My job is to support the mayor and our council, and I will give it my all.

“While we each bring our own perspectives, I am confident we will work together constructively and with respect, always focused on the best outcomes for our district and community.”

Denyer needed a new deputy mayor after John Scrimgeour stepped down to successfully run for the Bay of Plenty Regional Council.

Western Bay of Plenty District Council Deputy Mayor John Scrimgeour and councillor Margaret Murray-Benge during a council meeting on Māori wards in 2023. Photo / Alex Cairns

During her mayoral campaign, Murray-Benge said her long-term goal for the district was to create an affordable district people could be proud of.

“People matter and they’ve got to be able to afford to live here.”

She said she would work closely with Tauranga City Council and start “pruning down and making slimline decisions”, and work with the Government on infrastructure funding.

She advocated for getting rid of the regional council, the SmartGrowth partnership and Western Bay of Plenty’s economic development agency Priority One, Local Democracy Reporting reported in September.

New Western Bay of Plenty District Council Deputy Mayor Margaret Murray-Benge. Photo / John Borren

One point Murray-Benge and Denyer disagreed on was the district’s Māori ward.

Denyer wanted to keep it and Murray-Benge wanted it gone, with the majority of voters voting to remove it for the next election.

Murray-Benge has said she never supported Māori wards and thought they were patronising to local Māori.

“I’m equal to anyone I meet and they’re equal to me. Going down a separate path is undemocratic. It’s no better than apartheid, and we have to get over it.

“There are plenty of Māori in central government. There is no excuse as to why we do not have Māori in local government of their own right.”

Murray-Benge was a key figure in the council voting to leave Local Government New Zealand – another decision where Denyer was on the other side.

The new council will be sworn in at its inaugural meeting on November 5.