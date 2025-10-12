The only change from Saturday’s progress results was in the Maketu Community Board, where Weina Moko replaced Ieni (Beau) Walters in the top four elected positions.

The results between them and Sue Elliott remain very close, with just four votes separating the three.

The voter return was 37.61%, or 15,061 votes, excluding special votes.

Final results, including special results, will be confirmed by Friday.

The new council will be sworn in on November 5.

Mayor-elect James Denyer increased his leading margin over closest rival Margaret Murray-Benge from 1443 votes to 1692.

Denyer has not said who he plans to make deputy mayor, telling Local Democracy Reporting on Sunday he was thinking about it and planned to sit down with each councillor in the coming days.

There are three new faces on the council.

It will also be the first term under new governance arrangements, with a mayor and nine councillors. Previously, there were 11 councillors.

Darlene Dinsdale will be the district’s first Maōri ward councillor, preliminary results show.

It will be her only term as the Waka Kai Uru Māori ward councillor. The district voted to remove the ward in a binding referendum.

Preliminary results show this vote was 8359 to remove against 5788 to retain.

Allan Sole and Rodney Joyce have been re-elected as Katikati-Waihī Beach Ward councillors, based on preliminary results.

Margaret Murray-Benge was runner-up for mayor and re-elected to the Kaimai Ward.

Newcomer Graeme Elvin will join current councillors Murray-Benge and Tracey Coxhead in the Kaimai ward.

In the Maketu-Te Puke ward, Grant Dally and Laura Rae have been re-elected.

First-time councillor Shane Beech will take the third Maketu-Te Puke seat. He had to pull out of the 2022 election at the last minute for health reasons.

Former councillor Anne Henry has been elected to the Katikati Community Board alongside John Clements, James Sayer and Norm Mayo.

The other Maketu Community Board members are Aleisha Waterhouse, Cecil Thomas and Elliott.

Wayne Stevenson, Gail Kelly, Heather Guptill and Ross Goudie are the Waihī Beach Community Board members.

Under the new representation arrangements, two community boards now have subdivisions.

The new Ōmokoroa members of the Ōmokoroa-Kaimai Community Board are Chris Dever and Murray Marshall.

The Kaimai West members of the Ōmokoroa-Kaimai Community Board are Tina Akuhata and Tania Tuhakaraina.

Kaimai East members of the Ōmokoroa-Kaimai Community Board are Bevan Rakoia and Keith Wisnesky.

Te Puke members of the Te Puke–East Community Board Subdivision are Dale Snell, Karen Summerhays and Marara Williams.

The east members are Sally Benning and Manvir Singh Mann, who were elected unopposed because two people stood for the two vacant seats.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council

Bay of Plenty Regional Council preliminary results have not yet landed.

Progress results show a mix of new and familiar faces and one very close race.

Current councillor Stuart Crosby is joined by Tim Maltby, Kate Graeme and Glenn Dougal in the Tauranga Constituency.

Two current councillors are in a tight race for the final Tauranga spot - Andrew von Dadelszen has a five-vote lead over Kat Macmillan, so this result may change.

Former Western Bay of Plenty Deputy Mayor John Scrimgeour has been elected to the Western Bay constituency alongside current regional councillor Ken Shirley.

Matemoana McDonald has been re-elected to the Mauao Māori Constituency.

- Additional reporting Alisha Evans, Local Democracy Reporting. LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.