Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Maketū’s Shane Beech reflects on life after his mid-election campaign heart attack forced him to step back

Kiri Gillespie
By
6 mins to read
After suffering a heart attack, Shane Beech is still keeping involved with the Makatū community.

On a cool August morning, a heart attack turned Shane Beech’s life upside down. Affectionately known by some as the unofficial mayor of Maketū, he is a stalwart of the Bay of Plenty village famed

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times