Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Western Bay local election: Māori ward councillor disappointed by poll result

Alisha Evans
Local Democracy Reporter - Bay of Plenty·SunLive·
3 mins to read

Darlene Dinsdale will be the Western Bay's first Waka Kai Uru Māori ward councillor.

Darlene Dinsdale will be the Western Bay's first Waka Kai Uru Māori ward councillor.

Darlene Dinsdale says she’s disappointed she will only serve one term as Western Bay of Plenty’s Māori ward councillor.

She was elected to the Waka Kai Uru Māori Ward on Saturday, but the district also voted in a binding poll to remove the ward from 2028.

Māori wards

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save