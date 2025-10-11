The district will elect a mayor, nine councillors from three general wards and one from the district’s first Māori ward, Waka Kai Uru. Except for residents of Matakana Island and Rangiwaea Island, electors have also voted for community board representatives.

The future of the Māori ward will be decided by a binding poll held alongside the candidate voting.

Tauranga City Council is not having an election, with the council elected last year serving a special four-year term. Tauranga voters could still vote in the regional council election.

Results

Progress results don’t include the special votes or any voting papers received on Saturday morning, which means the initial results could change.

The preliminary results will be announced Sunday evening. This tally includes all ordinary voting papers but not special votes.

Final results for the Western Bay of Plenty District Council are due to be announced between October 14 and 17.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council final results would be announced between October 16 and 19.

Western Bay mayoral race

Eight people are vying for the top job, with some new and familiar faces in the mayoral race.

Mayor James Denyer ran again and former Western Bay of Plenty District Council chief executive John Holyoake threw his hat in the ring.

Four councillors – Grant Dally, Rodney Joyce, Margaret Murray-Benge and Don Thwaites – have also put their hands up for the mayoralty, along with newcomers Danielle Borell-Faa’soo and Suaree Borell. Borell, Thwaites and Joyce also ran for mayor in 2022.

Former Western Bay Mayor Garry Webber publicly criticised Holyoake‘s performance as chief executive despite nominating him for mayor at a council meeting in September.

Ward candidates

There will be two fewer councillors at the table for the next six years after the council decided to change its governance through a representation review.

Some 24 candidates were competing for the nine councillor spots.

Katikati-Waihī Beach General Ward (2 vacancies)

John Clements

Andy Earl

Rodney Joyce

Allan Sole

Wayne Stevenson

Candice Thomas

Maketū-Te Puke General Ward (3 vacancies)

Shane Beech

John Bowden

Grant Dally

Laura Rae

Manvir Singh Mann

Andy Wichers

Kaimai General Ward (3 vacancies)

Drew Cowley

Tracey Coxhead

Chris Dever

Danielle Borell Faa’soo

Graeme Elvin

Murray Grainger

Destiny Leaf

Margaret Murray-Benge

Don Thwaites

Waka Kai Uru Māori Ward (1 vacancy)

Carlton Bidois

Suaree Borell

Darlene Dinsdale

Bay of Plenty Regional Council

A total of 47 candidates put their names forward for the 14 Bay of Plenty Regional Council seats available.

Tauranga voters have 18 options to choose from to fill five vacancies, with four candidates for the two Western Bay seats and three for the Mauao Māori seat.

Western Bay of Plenty Regional Constituency – (two vacancies)

Cathi Barker

Neil Parker

John Scrimgeour

Ken Shirley

Tauranga Regional Constituency – (five vacancies)

Shelley Archibald

Vanessa Charman-Moore

Stuart Crosby

Glenn Dougal

Kate Graeme

Caitlin Grattan

Murray Guy

Daniel Harvey

Ash Hillis

Annika Lane

Kat Macmillan

Tim Maltby

Clinton Naude

Douglas Owens

Ron Scott

Derek Stembridge

Andrew von Dadelszen

Mark Wassung

Mauao Māori Regional Constituency – (one vacancy)

Matemoana McDonald

Paora Stanley

Ange Webster

