Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Local elections 2025: Western Bay results and election day updates

Alisha Evans
Local Democracy Reporter - Bay of Plenty·SunLive·
3 mins to read

The votes for the 2025 local elections are in and being counted. Photo / Zita Campbell

The votes for the 2025 local elections are in and being counted. Photo / Zita Campbell

Western Bay of Plenty voters will soon know who is leading the race to be in charge of their district for the next three years.

Polls for the local elections closed at noon and the progress results will be announced after 2pm today but could change as more votes

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save