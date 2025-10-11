The district will elect a mayor, nine councillors from three general wards and one from the district’s first Māori ward, Waka Kai Uru. Except for residents of Matakana Island and Rangiwaea Island, electors have also voted for community board representatives.
The future of the Māori ward will be decided by a binding poll held alongside the candidate voting.
Tauranga City Council is not having an election, with the council elected last year serving a special four-year term. Tauranga voters could still vote in the regional council election.
Results
Progress results don’t include the special votes or any voting papers received on Saturday morning, which means the initial results could change.
The preliminary results will be announced Sunday evening. This tally includes all ordinary voting papers but not special votes.
Final results for the Western Bay of Plenty District Council are due to be announced between October 14 and 17.
Bay of Plenty Regional Council final results would be announced between October 16 and 19.
Western Bay mayoral race
Eight people are vying for the top job, with some new and familiar faces in the mayoral race.
Mayor James Denyer ran again and former Western Bay of Plenty District Council chief executive John Holyoake threw his hat in the ring.
Four councillors – Grant Dally, Rodney Joyce, Margaret Murray-Benge and Don Thwaites – have also put their hands up for the mayoralty, along with newcomers Danielle Borell-Faa’soo and Suaree Borell. Borell, Thwaites and Joyce also ran for mayor in 2022.
Former Western Bay Mayor Garry Webber publicly criticised Holyoake‘s performance as chief executive despite nominating him for mayor at a council meeting in September.
Ward candidates
There will be two fewer councillors at the table for the next six years after the council decided to change its governance through a representation review.
Some 24 candidates were competing for the nine councillor spots.
Katikati-Waihī Beach General Ward (2 vacancies)
John Clements
Andy Earl
Rodney Joyce
Allan Sole
Wayne Stevenson
Candice Thomas
Maketū-Te Puke General Ward (3 vacancies)
Shane Beech
John Bowden
Grant Dally
Laura Rae
Manvir Singh Mann
Andy Wichers
Kaimai General Ward (3 vacancies)
Drew Cowley
Tracey Coxhead
Chris Dever
Danielle Borell Faa’soo
Graeme Elvin
Murray Grainger
Destiny Leaf
Margaret Murray-Benge
Don Thwaites
Waka Kai Uru Māori Ward (1 vacancy)
Carlton Bidois
Suaree Borell
Darlene Dinsdale
Bay of Plenty Regional Council
A total of 47 candidates put their names forward for the 14 Bay of Plenty Regional Council seats available.
Tauranga voters have 18 options to choose from to fill five vacancies, with four candidates for the two Western Bay seats and three for the Mauao Māori seat.
Western Bay of Plenty Regional Constituency – (two vacancies)
Cathi Barker
Neil Parker
John Scrimgeour
Ken Shirley
Tauranga Regional Constituency – (five vacancies)
Shelley Archibald
Vanessa Charman-Moore
Stuart Crosby
Glenn Dougal
Kate Graeme
Caitlin Grattan
Murray Guy
Daniel Harvey
Ash Hillis
Annika Lane
Kat Macmillan
Tim Maltby
Clinton Naude
Douglas Owens
Ron Scott
Derek Stembridge
Andrew von Dadelszen
Mark Wassung
Mauao Māori Regional Constituency – (one vacancy)
Matemoana McDonald
Paora Stanley
Ange Webster
– LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.