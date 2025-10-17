Advertisement
Local elections 2025: James Denyer confirmed as Western Bay of Plenty Mayor as final results declared

Bay of Plenty Times
2 mins to read

Western Bay of Plenty Mayor James Denyer has been re-elected for a second term. Photo / David Hall

Western Bay of Plenty’s final local election results have been declared.

James Denyer’s lead extended, and he has officially been re-elected as mayor for the 2025-2028 electoral term.

Results show Denyer received 4424 votes, ahead of Margaret Murray-Benge with 2737 votes and Rodney Joyce, who received 1890 votes, a council

