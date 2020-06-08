

It's time to celebrate Hawke's Bay - as of midnight the country will move to Covid-19 alert level 1, the Prime Minister annnounced today.

Public and private events, public transport, hospitality, retail and travel throughout the country will shortly resume without restrictions.

"For our events, hospitality, aviation, tourism and travel sectors this is fantastic news," said Hawke's Bay Tourism CEO Hamish Saxton.

Level 1 would allow hospitality businesses to "operate in a way that is both natural and more profitable".

Saxton said the news would be welcomed by the organisers and patrons of Hawke's Bay's iconic events which are "significant drawcards to the region and drive visitor spend into our local economy".

He said level 2 had a positive impact on visitor economy and he looked forward to the next step forward, but acknowledged that some operators will not have relief until international borders reopened.

"If, as a result of this news, the rest of the world is now talking about us, then we ought to expect that there are plenty of people around the globe who wish they are here.

"This news further secures our reputation as 100% Pure New Zealand," he said.

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said in a statement: "We did it!".

"It is a fantastic achievement for our community, after a lot of hard work and sacrifices made ... over the past few months.

She said the return to almost normal is especially exciting for businesses such as retail and hospitality which were "still very limited under level 2".

Hazlehurst said it would give Hastings the opportunity to host large community events, outdoor concerts and live shows, and conferences could be held at Toitoi Hawke's Bay Arts and Events Centre.

"Its' great that our lives will look and feel normal again and, most importantly, get our economy moving again."