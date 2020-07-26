Media release

27 July 2020

A new ticketing system is being rolled out in Hawke's Bay in August making it easier to travel, at the same time as flat fares make it cheaper to travel by bus.

Hawke's Bay Regional Councillor and Regional Transport Committee Chair Martin Williams is welcoming the Bee Card, coming to Napier and Hastings on 24 August.

"The Bee Card will make travel easier for bus users and help us with network planning. We're hoping more people will leave their car at home and hop on the bus with our flat fare trial and the new card," says Mr Williams.

Advertisement

Regional Council Transport Manager Anne Redgrave is asking bus users to 'bee' ready and get their card ahead of 24 August.

We're encouraging passengers to get their new Bee Card in time for the switch, online at

BeeCard.co.nz, at the Regional Council's Dalton Street office in Napier, Hastings Library, or on board the bus.

Photo / Supplied

We encourage all passengers to register their cards once they've got them online at BeeCard.co.nz.

They'll be able to check card balances and top up the card online, manage multiple cards and set auto top-ups. And if the card is lost they can put a stop on it and transfer the balance to a new card.

To transfer the card balance from your current goBay card to your new Bee Card, you can pick up a form from your bus driver, at the Regional Council, or Hastings Library.

Our flat fare trial would see one-zone trips cost $1, and two-zone fares cost $2 when using a Bee Card. Without a Bee Card the one-zone cost is $2 and two-zone is $3.

SuperGold Card users will continue to travel for free between 9am to 3pm on weekdays, and on weekends and public holidays.

From 24 August, goBay cards will no longer work. Bee Cards will be free until November.

Find out more at BeeCard.co.nz