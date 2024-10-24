John Atkins, 44, of Tolaga Bay, was shot and killed on a hunting trip on Tauwhareparae Rd on Saturday, August 24, 2024.

The agreed summary of facts says Atkins and three friends went hunting along Tauwhareparae Rd with pig dogs and carried thermal imaging equipment for spotting wild animals on August 24.

About 10.30pm, the defendant took his 10-year-old son possum hunting in the same general area, giving him a .22 rifle fitted with a thermal imaging scope while he used a hand-held thermal monocular.

The defendant does not hold a firearms licence because it expired in August 2012. Because of activities involving poaching wildlife, a further firearms licence application was declined.

Atkins and his friends came across the defendant and his son during the night and were aware they were hunting from his vehicle on the road.

Driving slowly along the road, the defendant’s son spotted heat sources and identified possums through his scope while his father confirmed targets using the thermal monocular and advised him to take the shot.

His son would shoot from the vehicle or at the side of the vehicle and then retrieve the possum.

After shooting several possums, the defendant’s son picked up another heat source at the side of the road behind a damaged culvert embedded in silt and debris.

The defendant did not check with the thermal monocular or scope and therefore did not identify the target but gave the okay to take the shot.

The defendant’s son fired a shot from the vehicle into what he believed was a possum.

The defendant told his son to retrieve the possum and he went to do so before returning a short time later, crying heavily and distressed, and told him he had shot a man.

The defendant immediately went to check and found Atkins was still alive and bleeding. He placed him into the recovery position and went to seek help at a neighbouring property.

Emergency services were notified and Atkins died a few hours later in Gisborne Hospital. A post-mortem examination determined he died of a single gunshot wound to the forehead.

Police seized a .270 calibre rifle, a 12-gauge shotgun, and a high-powered air rifle, as well as numerous rounds of live ammunition from an unlocked wardrobe in a bedroom at the man’s address.

Police also found 49 ounces of “well-manicured cannabis head material” carefully packaged in seven large plastic bags with an estimated street value of about $14,700, according to the summary of facts.